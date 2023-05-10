Paulette Tharrington Perkinson of Lanexa, Va., passed away peacefully on April 9, Easter Sunday. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church, 850 Paschall Station Rd., Warrenton.
Paulette was originally from Warren County and raised in Wise. She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Wayne Tharrington; brother, James Edwin Perkinson; and parents, James Edward Perkinson and Esther Reamey Perkinson.
She is survived by her son, Allen Tharrington (Marion); her daughter, Jeannie Gothreau (JJ); four grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
She retired from Colonial Williamsburg as a seamstress from 1986-1999. She started her second career as a Facility Administrator with Verizon from 2000-2017 before retiring.
Paulette loved her family, and friends. She was noted for her famous Pumpkin Roll, potato salad and cookies she made every holiday. She was busy much of her time embroidering baby blankets that she lovingly made and gifted to new mothers. She would say “It makes me happy to know I have helped someone else to be happy.”
The family wishes to thank SENTARA Hospice, the Hospice House of Williamsburg, Va., and her loving niece, Gwen King, for her assistance during this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice House of Williamsburg in her name at https://williamsburghospice.org.
