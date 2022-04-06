Thomas McCoy Turner, 81, departed this life on Monday, March 28, at Vidant North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton. The Rev. Alvin Trent Boyd officiated, and the Rev. Malvin L. Hargrove, the Rev. Kathard Marks and the Rev. Rosa R. Marks assisted.
Mr. Turner was born Feb. 24, 1940, to Thomas Walter Turner and Hannah Robinson Turner.
“Buster,” as he was affectionately called by family and friends, was reared in a Christian home. The principles of faith in God were taught and led him to accept Christ as his personal savior. At an early age, he joined the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Macon. He was educated in the public schools of Warren County, North Carolina.
In his early young adult years, Mr. Turner relocated to New York and held numerous jobs. After returning to North Carolina, he began working at Peck Manufacturing Company in Warrenton until he retired.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only brother, James A. Turner.
Everlasting memories will forever be cherished by: two sisters, Viola T. Ellis of Macon and Louise Minggia of Littleton; one sister-in-law, Mary B. Turner of Macon; a special friend, Patricia Speight of Connecticut; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
