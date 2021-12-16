Frances Falkner Shearin, 84, of Littleton, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, with family at her bedside. She was the daughter of the late Mary M. “Lizzie” Falkner and Joseph E. “Genie” Falkner. Pastor Chris Snead will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Macon.
Frances was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry D. “Dennie Mo” Shearin, Sr.; three sisters, Helen West, Margaret Brame and Carolyn Handoe; and her brother, William Falkner.
Frances was a member of Weavers Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a vibrant, loving and hard working lady who loved her family with all her heart. She loved gardening, quilting, crafting and traveling, and will be missed by many!
She is survived by her children, Henry D. Shearin, Jr. (Julie) and Betsy S. Jones (William); her grandsons, Joshua S. Shearin (Ashley), Elijah R. Jones (Terri) and Ethan P. Jones; her great-grandsons, Weston Shearin, Jesse Shearin and Lyam Jones; her sisters, Lucy Rutledge, Claire Hedgepeth, Betty Paschall and Ruby Jacobs (Dennis), her brother, Joseph Falkner; 14 nieces, 16 nephews, 26 great-nieces, 27 great-nephews and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
