Allen Delaine Brown, Jr., 23, a loving father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin, classmate and friend, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 21. Funeral services were conducted Monday, Aug. 30, at noon at the Brown Family Cemetery in Warrenton. Pastor Carson F. Jones, Jr., officiated, and the Rev. Don Stith and the Rev. Doris Jones assisted.
Allen was born March 6, 1998, to Allen Delaine Brown and Sharion Johnson. Allen received his formal education in the public schools of Warren County and was a graduate of Warren County High School.
At an early age, Allen received Jesus Christ as his personal savior. As a youth, he attended Bible study and Vacation Bible School at Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church.
Allen was employed with PLM Land and Lake Services, where he loved working. He was dedicated to making sure the power lines were coated correctly.
“Nuk” as he was affectionately called by family and friends, was a hard worker who would give you his last dollar or the shirt off his back. He would help others before himself. He enjoyed playing basketball, football and video games. Above all, he found joy and was dedicated to his two-year-old daughter, making sure she had whatever she needed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Delaine Brown.
“Nuk’s” memories will forever be cherished by: his precious little daughter, Tyriah Williford of Henderson; his mother, Sharion Johnson of the home; his maternal grandparents, Horace and Wilhelmenia Johnson of the home; his paternal grandparents, Allen, Sr. and the Rev. Mary Powell Brown of Warrenton; two brothers, William Brown of Oxford and Terrell Brown of Warrenton; three sisters, Shaquana Johnson, Aaliyah Brown and Nakeya Johnson, all of Warrenton; one aunt, Arlene Brown of Warrenton; three uncles, Donald Brown of Warrenton, Kelvin Johnson of Henderson and Eugene Brown of Hollister; four nephews; a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, classmates and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.