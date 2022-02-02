David Wayne Whitmore, 84, of Norlina, died on Friday, Jan. 28, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. The Rev. Doug Cutts conducted funeral services at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, at the Norlina Baptist Church with burial following in Warren Dale Cemetery.
Mr. Whitmore was born in Warren County to the late Kenneth and Helen Felts Whitmore. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elnor Gray Richards Whitmore; and siblings, Dora, Kenneth, Andrew Allen, Hazel, Vernon, Lee and Ralph.
Wayne was a longtime member of Hebron United Methodist Church and most recently Norlina Baptist Church. He was a Welder for CSX Railroad and was a Charter Member of the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his son, Gary Wayne Whitmore and wife, Debbie Stegall Whitmore; and his brother, Morris Whitmore of Coats.
Pallbearers were Phillip Mears, Larry Elliott, Ted Harris, Lonnie Harris, Bobby Dean Bolton and Tony Powell. Honorary pallbearers were Phillip Parham and Tim Harris.
The family asks that that memorials be directed to Hebron United Methodist Church or to Norlina Baptist Church.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.