On May 18, Glenwood Bahnson Rose of Littleton went to Heaven to resume his 65-year marriage with Jean Pulley Rose, after being apart the last four months. He was a humble, selfless, Christian man, and devoted husband, Daddy, father-in-law, brother, uncle and friend who will be terribly missed. He and Jean were too well-loved to ever be forgotten.
Glenwood attended Roanoke Rapids High School and Halifax Community College. He was a proud veteran who served our country in the Navy from 1952-1956. He then married the love of his life, Jean Pulley, and joined Weavers Chapel United Methodist Church, where he was an active member for over 60 years.
Glenwood retired from the NCDOT after 30 years where, as District Engineer, he managed road maintenance for Warren and Vance counties; he received numerous awards for service and innovation. He was also a founding and active EMT with the Warren County Volunteer Rescue Squad, from which he retired after more than 50 years. He was selected to represent Warren County Veterans at a Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
He loved all animals and was always bringing one he had found home to Jeanene when she was growing up. Being the active man he was, in retirement he ran a motor grader service, helped anyone he could, including removing snow from driveways, providing transportation, mowing lawns, delivering fresh vegetable and food, etc., to anyone in need — he and Jean found such joy in helping others — raised Springer Spaniels, worked part-time for Smithfield Lab as a courier, taught himself to play guitar, dobro and mandalin, played in the Take 2 and Rambling Rose country gospel band, was a great vegetable gardener, loved to fish, enjoyed woodworking, took lots of trips with Jean, and Jeanene, Eric, Nancy & Addison Martin to country music events, Carolina Beach, the mountains, Disney World, Carolina Panthers games and anywhere else suggested. He always found time to just be a loving, fun and helpful husband, daddy, father-in-law, son, brother and uncle.
He is survived by daughter Jeanene Rose Martin, son-in-law Eric Martin, and sister Gladys Jenkins. He was preceded in death by wife Jean Pulley Rose, mother Myrtis Rose, father Russell Rose and brother Wayne Rose.
The Rev. Stan Lewis will conduct graveside services at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at the Weavers Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Red Barn Rescue, Inc., 1577 Shotwell Road, Clayton, NC 27520 or www.redbarnrescue.com. Glenwood was a lover of all animals.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 1-1:45 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion at the church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home, and online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
