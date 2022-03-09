Evelyn Elaine Henderson Echols, 85, departed this life on Monday, Feb. 28, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Manson. The Rev. Richard M. Henderson will officiate, and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Echols was born in Warren County to Alexander and Geneva Russell Henderson on Feb. 5, 1937.
At an early age, she accepted Christ as her personal savior and joined the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
She was educated in the public schools of Warren County, graduating from John R. Hawkins High School. After relocating to Maryland, she held several occupations, including hairdresser, sales clerk at Reads Drug Store and a 50-year career with the Social Security Administration, which included being a member and supervisor of the Med Staff Unit. She briefly worked part-time for Almost Family, a home health agency.
While residing in Maryland, she fellowshipped at several churches: St. Bernadine’s, St. William of York, Holy Family and Union Bethel AME.
After returning to Warren County, she became a field representative with the Social Security Administration in Vance County. She also reinstated her membership at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, serving as a Deaconess, Missionary and in any capacity needed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otis D. Echols, Jr.; one son, Kevin T. Echols; three brothers, John Henderson, Randolph Henderson and William Henderson; and two sisters, Sallye Henderson Allen and Hoistene “Tene” Henderson.
She is survived by one son, Carl Echols; five grandchildren, Taler, Cayla, Trevor, Breana and Lynnae; one sister, Irene Henderson Towns; two brothers, Benjamin Henderson and Barrington Henderson; one sister-in-law, Zona Henderson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Echols will lie in repose on Friday, March 11, from noon-7 p.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton.
