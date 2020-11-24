Shirley Copley Lyles, age 88, of Macon, died Saturday Nov. 21, at Granville House in Oxford. A private family service will be held.
Mrs. Lyles was preceded in death by her parents, James and Bessie Whitmore Copley; and her husband, Charles E. Lyles, Sr. Shirley was the last of 13 siblings.
She was a member of Warren Plains United Methodist Church. Mrs. Lyles retired from the US Consolidated Farm Services Agency and loved to travel to the beach and mountains.
She loved listening to music at the VFW and Ridgeway Opry House and was a big sports fan. Shirley saved many animals’ lives over the years by adopting or fostering them.
Surviving are her sons, Charles E. Lyles, Jr. of Greensboro and M. Darryl Lyles and wife, Dana of Warrenton; her grandchildren, Kayla Lyles, Amy Davis and husband, Derick, Crystal Lyles, Mabry Darryl Lyles, Jr. and wife, Ashley; and her great-grandchildren, Samaria, Simone, A.J., Alexis, Cameron, Jordyn, Justin, Mabry Darryl III, Peyton and Ethan.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Warren Plains Memorial Gardens, c/o Beverly Ross, 1048 Waviely Thompson Road, Macon, NC 27551, or to an animal rescue group of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
