Ms. Essie Mae Fields, 82, departed this life on Sept. 10. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Snow Hill Baptist Church.
Ms. Fields, daughter of the late Norman Fields, Sr. and Annie Ruth Robinson Fields, was born in Warren County on Feb. 7, 1939.
A graduate of John R. Hawkins High School, she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from Shaw University on May 10, 1975. She also received several educational certificates from Vance-Granville Community College, Henderson, and numerous other training institutes.
She was a member of Snow Hill Baptist Church, where she was active as an usher board member, assistant church clerk, publicity coordinator and organizer of the centennial celebration. She developed the church family funeral guidance, spearheaded the church’s first ever Veterans Day program and participated on several other committees.
Essie’s career included work at Greene’s Funeral Home, Memorial Forest Inc., which was renamed Franklin Vance Warren Opportunity, as a Home Base Instructor, Pinkerton Security Guard at Maria Parham Hospital, Duke University Survey Taker, Food Lion Food Demonstrator, Home Fire Alarm Salesperson, Hospital Food Service Worker at Warren General Hospital, and Job Training Program Act Director. She then worked with the Warren County Department of Social Services as Human Resource Coordinator II until retirement.
She leaves behind one daughter, Connie Massenburg, San Antonio, Texas; one brother, Alfred Fields, (Daisy), Baltimore, Md.; one sister, Wilma Offer (Wayne), Pasadena, Md.; two brothers who preceded her in death, Norman Fields, Jr. (Pearla) and PFC Anthony Fields; three nieces, Angela Sheppard (David) of Catonsville, Md., Alfreda Fields of Baltimore, Md. and Wanda Burwell of Oxford; one nephew, Justin Fields-Gray of Glenn Burnie, Md.; two great-nephews, Jeremiah Fields-Leach and Malachi Gilliam, both of Baltimore, Md.; and other devoted family members, Mrs Jessie Bullock of Henderson, Mr. and Mrs. William Burwell of Henderson; and special friends.
Arrangements are by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
