Coseye Lamar Hawkins, 79, of Warrenton passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, after a courageous battle with cancer. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. in Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton by the Rev. Carson F. Jones, Jr., pastor.
Coseye was born Oct. 30, 1941, to Mary Davis and William Little Hawkins in Warren County. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Ronald Hawkins; her sister, Marie Hawkins Chester; and a niece, Lynda Hawkins.
Coseye graduated from John R. Hawkins High School in Warren County in 1958 and attended Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. She received her bachelor’s degree in 1962 and did graduate work at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking and sharing family stories.
After concluded her graduate studies early, Coseye became a teacher in the Greensboro and High Point schools.
After moving to the Washington, D.C., area, she held positions at the University of Maryland at College Park, the American Psychological Association and on Capitol Hill in the office of Ohio Congressman Peter Visclosky. She lived in Silver Spring, Md., for many years before returning to her childhood home in Warrenton to attend to her aging parents. She taught with the Warren County public schools until her retirement in 2004.
Coseye Lamar Hawkins is survived by her devoted and loving son, Steven W. Block of Durham and his father, Nathan Block of Silver Spring, Md.; two grandchildren, Briana Block of Woodbury, N.J., and Wesley Block of Cambridge, Mass.; three nephews, Muhammed Usman (Muma) of Columbus, Ohio, David A. Chester (Carol) of Worcester, Mass., and Scott H. Chester (Jill) of Leominster, Mass.; three nieces, Leisa LaMarr Weir (Kevin) of Fairfax, Va., Kathy L. Chester of Leominster, Mass., and Sharon McDougal of Durham; many cousins, great- nieces and nephews, other relatives, friends, former students and colleagues.
Arrangements are by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
