Dorothy (Dot) Duke Leete, 83, passed away Saturday, June 10, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, at Wise Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Leete was born March 8, 1940, in Henderson to the late George Vernon Duke and Maude Gill Duke of Middleburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gillford P. Duke and Robert Lee Duke; sisters-in-law, Marie Duke, Marie Leete King and Anne Leete Roseman; and brothers-in-law, Robert Jones, Thomas Brown, James L. Willis and Everette King.
She is survived by her husband, Harry M. Leete; her daughter, Lisa Leete McCarty and her husband, Josh, their daughter, Crissy McCarty Freudenberg, and her husband, Jimmy, and their son, Joshua; her son, Harry Manson (Man) Leete, Jr. his wife, Diana, their daughter, Jenna, and son, Abram; as well as a sister, Peggy Duke Brown; sister-in-law, Catherine Duke Harrison and husband Claude Harrison; sister-in-law, Joyce Leete Willis; brother-in-law, Cmdr. Troy Roseman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dot graduated from Middleburg High School in 1958 and received a Bookkeeping Degree from Louisburg College in 1959. She married Harry M. Leete in January 1962 and celebrated 61 years of marriage in 2023. She spent her life as devoted wife and mother and partner with Harry in numerous business and farming endeavors from fertilizer dealerships, a furniture warehouse, Nutrena Feeds Sales Coordinator, tobacco, row crop and confinement hog operation and timber producer. She was a Halifax EMC Women’s Committee member, worked the Warren County Polls and was a devoted member of Middleburg Baptist Church, Jerusalem United Methodist Church, and finally Wise Baptist Church.
She was known for her oatmeal cookies and bar-b-que sauce, and if you ate at her table, you were lucky. She loved not only her own children, but any who graced her door and thought of all as her own and loved them as well. In her retirement, she spent over 35 years RVing with her husband and doting on her grandchildren.
But mainly, Dot will always be remembered for her sweet, kind and loving nature. It is rare to find a person who lives their faith daily, but she was truly a loving servant of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and surely lives in Heaven at His right hand now.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton.
