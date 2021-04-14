Mildred Williams Alston, 78, departed this life on Friday, April 9, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. The Rev. Lennis Thorpe, pastor, will officiate, and burial will follow in Shocco Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mildred was born in Warrenton on June 15, 1942, the fourth of eight children of Robert Leslie Williams and Vera Harris Williams. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Leslie Williams, Walter Williams and Larry Williams.
Mildred attended John R. Hawkins High School and was married to Richard Melvin Alston of the home. She lived in New York City and Jersey City for more 20 years, and returned to Warrenton for her remaining years.
Mildred joined Shocco Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and rejoined after returning from New Jersey, remaining an active member until her death.
She is survived by her husband, Richard M. Alston of the home; six children, Ronald B. Alston (Joann) of Oxford, Donald M. Alston of Warrenton, Joyce L. Alston, Roosevelt Alston, Jr., and Clifton R. Alston, all of Warrenton, and Gail L. Alston Jones (Percell) of Norlina; three sisters, Elizabeth Richardson, Virginia Preston and Myre Sidberry (Jimmie), all of Warrenton; two brothers, Leonard Thomas (aka “LT”) Wiliams of Warrenton and Kermit Carnell Richardson of Alexandria, Va.; 20 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dominique Williams, John Michael Williams, Dennis Williams, Kermit (Carnel) Richarson, Kenneth Preston and Olympus Richardson. Floral bearers will be Jasmine Alston, Brianna Alston, Eliana Bullock, Alisha Alston and Adrian Boyd.
The viewing will be held from noon-5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
