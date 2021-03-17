Annie Weaver Terry, 92, of the Afton-Elberon community died on Sunday, Feb. 14, at Brookshire Nursing Center in Hillsborough. A memorial gathering of family members and friends will be held at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton on Sunday, March 21, at 3:30 p.m.
Mrs. Terry was born in Wake County, the daughter of the late Calvin James and Elizabeth Hawks Weaver. Annie was also preceded in death by her husband, Edwin C. Terry; and two sisters, Betty Pinnell and Peggy Rodwell.
Mrs. Terry was retired from the ASCS office and had also worked as a sales clerk for Colonial Stores/Big Star.
She is survived by her sons, Carl J. Pinnell, Jr. of South Hill, Va., Charles C. Pinnell and wife, Carol, of Yorktown, Va., and John W. Pinnell and wife, Lynn, of Durham; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her special niece, Betsy Pinnell; and special great-nephews, Dennis Pinnell (Dee) of Palmer Springs, Va., and Doug Pinnell of Syracuse, N.Y.
The family would like to thank the staff of Peak Resources at Brookshire in Hillsborough for their kindness and care of Mrs. Terry.
Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
