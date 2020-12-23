Franklin Lewis Fleming “Papa Frank,” 79, of Warrenton, died Friday, Dec. 18, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. A Memorial Service will be conducted by Al Fleming at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m.
Mr. Fleming was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper Lewis Fleming and Billie Lancaster Fleming.
“Papa Frank” was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in South Hill, Va., and a Ruritan. He was very proud to be a teacher and Athletic Director/Coach at Norlina Christian School, and he coached baseball at Warren County High School.
“Papa Frank” is survived by his wife, Judy E. Fleming; three sons, Franklin Lewis Fleming, Jr. (Caroline), Christopher James Fleming and Jeffrey Scott Fleming; one brother, Al Fleming; one sister, Mary Davis; three grandchildren, Maddux, Mia and Macie; and two special friends, C.L. Grissom and Calvin Hargrove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
