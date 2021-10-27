Reuben Glenn Holtzman, Sr., 79, of Ridgeway, died on Sunday, Oct. 24, at his Ridgeway home. The Rev. Preston Wagner will conduct services at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Holtzman was born in Warren County to the late Christian Fred and Eva Green Holtzman. Reuben was also preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Babs Holtzman.
Mr. Holtzman was a US Navy Veteran who proudly served aboard the USS Capricornus (AKA-57). He was a longtime member of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, where he formerly served as Chief. Reuben was also a well-known and respected farmer in the Ridgeway Community.
He is survived by his children, Reuben Glenn “Glenn” Holtzman, Jr. and Ann Marie Holtzman-Wheeler; his brothers, Christian Fred Holtzman, Jr., George William Holtzman and Claiborne Rufus Holtzman; and his grandsons, Ebin Holtzman “Holt” Willis, Reuben Glenn “Ben” Holtzman III and Mason Holt “Mason” Willis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department or to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
The family will receive friends following the service at the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
