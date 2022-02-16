Rosa Beckwith Sands, 78, died Friday, Jan. 28, at Wellmore of Daniel Island in Charleston, S.C. Born April 23, 1943, in Greenville, S.C., she was the daughter of Rosa Arrington Heath Long and James Payne Beckwith, both of Roanoke Rapids.
Following her childhood in Warrenton, she graduated in 1961 from St. Margaret’s School in Tappahannock, Va., and was presented at the 1962 Terpsichorean Ball in Raleigh. She graduated in 1963 from St. Mary’s Junior College and in 1965 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Chi Omega.
On June 12, 1965, she was married to Samuel Stevens Sands, Jr. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Warrenton. With her degree in art history, she was employed at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, at the Walters Art Gallery in Baltimore, and at the Hampton National Historic Site near Baltimore.
In the early 1970s, Rosa and Steve resided in London, England, while Steve was working in banking. Upon returning to Maryland, Rosa became an active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Western Run, in Reisterstown and of the Mount Vernon Club of Baltimore. She was a lifelong member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames in North Carolina, Maryland and South Carolina.
She was predeceased by a son, George Sheldon Sands. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Stevens Sands, Jr.; a son, Samuel Stevens Sands III; and a son, William Page Sands, and his wife, Jennifer Paige Sands; a grandson, William Beckwith Sands; and a brother, James Payne Beckwith, Jr. She is survived by a large extended family and by many devoted cousins, especially Isabella Pescud Williams Smith.
The family plans to hold a memorial service in the spring at St. John’s Church. Arrangements are by J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
