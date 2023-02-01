Peggy Whichard Sammons, 68, of Nashville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 22. A Funeral Service to celebrate Peggy’s life was held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Rocky Mount with the Rev. Charles Taylor officiating. Burial followed the service at Elmwood Cemetery in Enfield.
Born in Nash County, on May 4, 1954, Mrs. Sammons was the daughter of the late Eugene Wilson Whichard, Sr. and Pearl Marie Taylor Whichard of Enfield. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Julie Elizabeth Whichard and Cynthia “Cindy” Whichard Sammons; and her brother, Eugene “Gene” Wilson Whichard, Jr.
Peggy was a devoted teacher in Warren, Halifax, and Nash County school systems for over 32 years. She was a member of Enfield Baptist Church for many years and was actively involved in many church activities. Peggy later joined Englewood Baptist Church of Rocky Mount after residing in Nashville. She was a member of the choir. Peggy enjoyed crocheting, flower gardening, and camping at the beach. She especially enjoyed family gatherings at her family home in Enfield. Her devotion to her family friends, and students was a blessing to all.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 42 1/2 years, James “Dean” Sammons; her daughter, Beverly Sammons; her sister, Doris Whichard Johnson and husband, Dr. Mike Johnson; her brother, John Stanley Whichard and wife, Jennifer; and several nieces and nephews, Mandy Hartman, Laura Fair and husband, Jason, Thomas Johnson and wife, Cara, and Zack Whichard and wife, Lindsey.
Memorials may be made in Peggy’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association Eastern NC, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
