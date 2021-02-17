Mason Williams,94, departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 11, at his residence. The funeral service will be conducted today (Wednesday) in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by the Rev. Dr. George W. Wright, Jr. Burial will follow in Spring Green Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mason, the eldest son of Robert and Nellie Williams, was born Aug. 30, 1926 in Warren County. He was educated in the Warren County school system. At an early age, Mason joined the military and served on the USS Alabama. He then lived in Camden, N.J., until 1968, when he and his wife, Edith, moved the family back to Warren County. He was employed with Harriet and Henderson Yarns Inc. as a forklift operator until his retirement in 1991.
In 1988, he married the former Mildred Terrell Townes of Macon.
Mason served as a deacon at Spring Green Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton and was a member of the male chorus.
Mason was preceded in death by his former wife, Edith Carr; sons, Clarence Williams and Robert Williams; sisters, Elizabeth Willis and Nellie Willis; and brothers, Adam Williams, Charlie Williams, Frank Williams, Nelson Williams and Robert Williams, Jr.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Mildred Williams of Warrenton; six children, Judy Riggs (Herbert) of Boston, Mass., Michael Williams (Tina), Darlene Williams, and Lee Kearney (Mary), all of Warrenton, Derrick Townes (TreNeice) of Hertford and Angela Burt (Doug) of Cary; two sisters, Ella Foster of Henderson and Fannie Brown of Warrenton; four brothers, Archie Williams (Elizabeth) and Alex Williams (Bea), all of Warrenton, Neanie Williams of Groton, Conn., and Spencer Williams (Ethel) of Dawson, Ga.; 20 grandchildren, Ronald, Dana, Ibn, Mativa, Kassandra, Andre, Kevin, Brenda, Lee Jr., Calvin, Michael, Timothy, Max, Bianca, Tanaysha, Joshua, Myah, Ava, Brandon and Nina; 38 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, church members and friends.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
