Jane Walker Stansbury, 87, of Littleton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, at her home. She was born July 26, 1935, to the late Daniel Jackson Walker and Gracie Fletcher Walker. Mrs. Stansbury is preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Robert Franklin Stansbury.
Mrs. Stansbury is survived by her two daughters, Sue Ellen Harris of Littleton and her late husband, Jimmy Harris, and Renee Mizelle and her husband Don Mizelle of Littleton; four grandsons, Jamie Harris and his wife, Jeanna, of Youngsville, Franky Harris and his wife, Lane of Raleigh, and Ryan and Rylee Mizelle of Littleton; and two great-grandsons, Noah Harris and Graham Harris of Raleigh.
Janie attended Littleton High School where she enjoyed playing basketball. After high school, she attended Hardbarger Business College in Raleigh. Janie returned to Littleton to work as a bookkeeper at Walker Auto Parts. She also worked as a teacher assistant and library assistant at Littleton High School. Students who attended the school remember Mrs. Stansbury typing tests for their teachers and them helping her in the library.
As a young adult, Janie was an active member of Enterprise Baptist Church in Littleton, where she was a Sunday School teacher, GA Leader, and Junior Choir Director. Janie became a preacher’s wife and was active in every church where her husband pastored.
Mrs. Stansbury spent a lifetime supporting and teaching missions. She was a WMU director at the church, associational and state levels. Mrs. Stansbury loved teaching Bible Drill. Many boys and girls became State Bible Drill winners under her leadership. She loved serving God in various capacities and had fond memories of the children, youth and adults at each church where her husband served.
After retiring, Janie kept her grandsons, Ryan and Rylee, until they started kindergarten. She enjoyed putting jigsaw puzzles together, completing word search puzzles, picking vegetables in the garden, and weeding and hoeing her flowerbeds. Janie loved planting flowers and trees and watching them grow. She enjoyed being outside and working in her yard. She loved to cook meals for her family, especially cakes and pies.
The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, in the Fellowship Hall at Enterprise Baptist Church in Littleton. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. the same day at Enterprise Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Cummings and the Rev. Chris Snead officiating. There will be a Graveside Service at the cemetery at Enterprise Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina at https://www.bchfamily.org/one-time-donation. To make a gift by mail, send your check made out to Baptist Children’s Homes of NC to P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361. To make a gift by phone, call 1-800-476-3669.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton and online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
