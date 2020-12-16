Isabella Perry Parler, 93, departed this life on Monday, Nov. 16, at BridgePoint Hospital Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.
She was born in Warren County on Aug. 8, 1927, to the late Lee and Arlene Williams Perry, and was the sister of the late Lorene Perry Griggs.
Isabella was a member of Open Door Church of God in Christ, Brooklyn, N.Y.
She was also preceded in death by a nephew, Claude Griggs of Texas; Aunt Mollie Davis, Aunt Rose Young, Aunt Mary Young, Uncle Charlie Davis and Uncle James Davis, all of New York.
Isabella was the loving mother of two living children, Celia Parler Taylor (Charles) of Washington, D.C., and Willie Parler (Val) of New York, who recently relocated to Rock Hill, S.C. Seven children preceded her in death: Stanley Parler, Elizabeth Parler, William Parler, Charles Perry, Louise Perry Russell and a set of twins.
Isabella is survived by children, Celia Parler Taylor and Willie Parler; grandchildren, Betty Russell Locke (Andre) of Maryland, Franswello Russell, Joan Russell of Washington, D.C., Charles Boyce (LaShanda) of South Carolina and Antwan of New York; great-grandchildren, Jerome Jones, Janae Jones, Juwan Russell, Jesse Russell, Vances Russell, Vankese Russell, Desire Littlejohn, Jazz House, Demetrius Littlejohn, Dior Williams, Fateeshia, Daryl Boyce, Anthony Boyce, and Amanda Boyce; several great-great-grandchildren; three nieces, Mary Somerville formerly from Atlantic City, N.J., who resides in Georgia, Arlene Griggs Spann (Jerome) and Alfreda Griggs; nephew, James Griggs; special great-nephew Paul Spann (“My Paul”); her personal soloist, great-niece Angel Griggs Spann (her “lil songbird”); other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Her crematorium was handled by Dunn and Sons Funeral Home of Washington, D.C., on Dec. 8. Ironically. this was the day before what would have been the birthday of her funny beloved nephew-in-law, the late “Sonny” Isaac Somerville, who also preceded her in death.
Memorials may be made by contacting granddaughter Betty Russell Locke or niece Arlene Griggs Spann at Arlenesweats@gmail.com.
