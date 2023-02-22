Thomas Jackson Salmon, 79, of Norlina, died on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Durham VA Medical Center. The Rev. Doug Cutts will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at Blaylock Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Warren Plains Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Salmon was a native of Warren County born to the late Grady Thomas and Norma Messner Salmon and also the son of the late Tiny Salmon. Thomas was also preceded in death by a sister, Carmelita Pendergrass; and his stepbrother, James Paschall.
Mr. Salmon was a member of the Norlina Baptist Church and was formerly the Head of Shipping at Carolina Sportswear and later retired from the NC Department of Corrections.
He proudly served in the US Army in Vietnam and was a member of the V.F.W. He also sang with the “Songs of Grace” that inspired shut ins and residents of the local nursing homes with their music.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Hamm Salmon; his daughter, Beverly Hope Christopal and husband Jr. of Norlina; his sisters, Katie Little(Tom) of Concord, Sue Anderson(Carson) of Seattle and Tina Vaughan(fiancee’ Robert) of Wilson; his grandchildren, Christopher Paynter(Katherina “Kat”), Aaron Paynter(fiancee’ Harley), Addison Christopal and Honi Christopal; his great-granddaughter, Eva Paynter; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Pallbearers will be Jr. Christopal, Christopher Paynter, Aaron Paynter, Ray Hudgins, Mike Hudgins and Shawn Osting.
The family will receive friends from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
