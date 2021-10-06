Charles Richardson, 72, of Warrenton, died on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Maria Parham Health. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Updated: October 7, 2021 @ 9:01 pm
