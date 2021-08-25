Howard Wendell Rudd, 73, of Henderson, died Friday Aug. 20, at UNC Rex Heart & Vascular Hospital in Raleigh.
Born in Warren County, he was the son of the late Howard Thelbert and Virginia Collins Rudd.
Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Frances “Peaches” Davis Rudd, and three brothers, Leland Bowers, Errol Rudd and Keith Rudd. He is survived by his two daughters, Wendy Smith (Andy) and Sherry “Nikki” Ball (Thomas); two grandchildren, Dylan Dickerson and Kailee Ball; sister, Vicki Faucette (John); along with many cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held at the home of Nikki and Thomas Ball at 1053 Southerland Mill Road in Henderson.
Howard was always helping anyone in need; therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the James Gentry GoFundMe account at https:///f/medical-expenses-for-james-gentry.
Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 Bickett Blvd., Louisburg. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
