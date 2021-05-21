George Roosevelt “Bubba” Williams, 76, departed this life on Sunday, May 2, at Transitions LifeCare. Funeral services were conducted Friday, May 7, at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by the Rev. J. Douglas Joyner, officiating, and the Rev. Thurman Davis, eulogist. Burial was in the St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church cemetery.
The son of the late George E. and Tilla Alston Williams, Mr. Williams was born on Oct. 5, 1944, in Warren County. He attended Warren County public schools, was baptized at an early age and actively served as a member of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church until his health declined and his daughter relocated him to live with her in Wake County.
As a young man, Bubba moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where he met and married the late Gwendolyn M. Williams. To this union, one daughter was born. While living in Brooklyn, Bubba worked in construction and later worked in the trucking business until retiring in 2012. Bubba also had a son from a previous relationship, the late Darryl Alston, whom he loved and was very proud of.
Bubba moved with his wife and daughter to Warren County in 1974 to enjoy the comforts of “country living”, where he could take full advantage of his passion for hunting and fishing in his spare time.
He was a member of the Parktown Hunting Club and Stone Square Lodge #10. His family was his heart and soul.
In addition to his wife and son, Bubba was preceded in death by three sisters, Carolyn Williams, Endie Washington and Mary Perry-Harris.
Sharing his cherished memories are: his loving devoted daughter, Sabrina “Nae” Williams of Knightdale; four grandchildren: George “Nigel” Williams and Noah Williams, both of Knightdale, Darius Alston of Greensboro, and Tykima Alston of Franklin County; four siblings: Annie Boyd (Stephen) of Frederick, Md., Irene Ortiz of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jonas Williams (Deloris) and Mary Smith, both of Warrenton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
