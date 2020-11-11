Alonza Brown of Warrenton died on Friday, Nov. 6, at Duke Medical Center in Durham.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Updated: November 12, 2020 @ 1:20 am
