Waite John Pitchford, Jr., 81, of Warrenton, died on Friday, April 30, at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, Va. The Rev. Marc Swanner will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3, at Reedy Creek Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Pitchford was a native of Warren County born to the late Waite J. Pitchford, Sr. and Shirley Moss Pitchford. Waite was also preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia McDowell Pitchford; a brother, Robert Pitchford; and a sister, Annie P. Evans.
Mr. Pitchford was a proud Veteran, having served in both the US Air Force and Army. He was a lifelong member of Reedy Creek Baptist Church and was the last surviving member of the American Legion Post #25. He was also employed by Warren County and Vance Count Schools in Maintenance, and retired from the NC Department of Corrections in the maintenance department.
Mr. Pitchford is survived by his son, Sterlin Pitchford; his brothers, Edward and Lewis Pitchford; his sister, Nellie P. Shearin; and his two grandchildren, Victoria and Jacob Pitchford.
Flowers are acceptable; the family asks that any memorials be directed to Reedy Creek Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
