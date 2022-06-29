Virginia Mae Hilliard Short, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, at her home after a period of declining health. The Rev. Jake Roberson conducted funeral services on Sunday, June 26, at 3 p.m. at Brown’s Baptist Church with burial following at the church cemetery.
Mrs. Short was born in Kittrell to the late Norman B. Hilliard and Virginia Mae McGee Hilliard Strickland. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Elton Leon Short, and brothers, Albert Hilliard and Edgar Hilliard.
Mrs. Short graduated from Zeb Vance School and attended Raleigh School of Practical Nursing, where she received her Licensed Practical Nursing certification (LPN). She worked as an LPN at the original Maria Parham Hospital, which was located on Chestnut Street, until starting a family. Later, she returned to nursing at Senior Citizens Home on Ruin Creek Road, where she was employed for 31 years until her retirement.
Virginia loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was deeply devoted to her family. She was a longtime member of Brown’s Baptist Church.
She is survived by her four children, Elton Leon Short II, Virginia Rose White and husband Stuart, John Short and Anne Short; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Virginia is also survived by her brothers, Norman Marshall Hilliard, Wilson Strickland, Charles Strickland (Jean), and sister, La Rose S. Stainback (Dennis); sisters-in-law, Elaine Hilliard, Nancy Hilliard, Edna Hill, brother-in-law, Allen Short, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Brown’s Baptist Church.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.