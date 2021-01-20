Carson Shirley Pridgen, 92, of Norlina, died Monday, Jan. 18, at his home. The Rev. Ricky Lamm will conduct graveside funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, in Warren Dale Cemetery in Norlina.
Mr. Pridgen was a Warren County native born to Jessie Carlton Pridgen and Mattie Powell Pridgen. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Williams Pridgen; brothers, Leon Pridgen and Hugh Pridgen; and sister, Jessie Lee McAuslan.
Carson attended Wise Baptist Church and was a veteran of the US Army, Air Force and National Guard. He served in Korea and obtained the rank of Captain. He retired after many years of serving as Warren County magistrate and a Norlina policeman. Carson loved his daily walk from his home to the Blue Waves to visit with friends and drink coffee.
Mr. Pridgen is survived by his nephews and nieces, Earl Pridgen of Raleigh, Bob Pridgen of Norlina, Jim McAuslan of Norlina, Mary Hoverin of Bracey, Va., and Ellen Pitt of Virginia Beach, Va.; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Warren Dale Cemetery, c/o Lou Stultz, P. O. Box 1355, Norlina, NC 27563.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
