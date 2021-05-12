Margaret Wilson Comer McAuslan, 89, of Warrenton, died on Saturday, May 8, at the Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. The Rev. Ricky Lamm will conduct graveside services at noon on Thursday, May 13, at the Reedy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Margaret was born in Warren County to the late William Carl and Molly Louise Pitchford Wilson. Margaret was also preceded in death by her husband, R.C. Comer, Jr., and her son, Cam Comer.
She was a former member of Reedy Creek Baptist Church, where she was in the WMU, a choir member and Director of Bible School. She was a current member of Wise Baptist Church, where she was involved in the Missionary Union. Margaret was also in the Warrenton Fire Department’s Ladies Auxillary.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynette C. Rodwell and husband, Henry, and Lisa C. Blackwell and husband, Benny; her daughter-in-law, Shirley Comer; five grandchildren, Holly M. Rodwell, Benzie Blackwell and wife, Dana, Cameron Brooke Callahan and husband, Robbie, Karla B. Hogge and husband, Matthew, and Colt Rodwell; and her five great-grandchildren, Kaylan, Elijah, Benton, London and Jedidiah.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m.-noon at Reedy Creek Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
