Loretta Tucker Williams, 77, departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Hock Family Pavilion in Roxboro. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by the Rev. Preston Williams, Jr. Burial followed in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Wise.
Mrs. Williams, daughter of the late Preston and Ruth Tucker, was born on July 17, 1943.
Loretta was educated in the New Jersey public school system. She worked at several New Jersey industries before relocating to North Carolina. Here, she worked many years at Royal Homes in Henderson. She also met Clarence Pete Williams, and they were united in holy matrimony.
She was known for her cheerful and friendly personality. As a faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, she enjoyed singing in the Mass Choir, and attending Sunday school and Bible study.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gregory Tucker; and one sister, Lillian Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Clarence Pete Williams of the home; one stepson, Leon Williams of Warrenton; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Madeline Russell of Norlina and Denise Tucker of Henderson; two brothers, Keith Halliburton of Greensboro and Gregory Tucker of Norlina; three sisters-in-law, Constance Tucker of Newark, N.J., Helen Williams and Katherine Davis of Baltimore, Md.; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Williams and Wayne Russell of Norlina; two special friends, Rev. and First Lady Preston Williams; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
