David William Spence, 62, of Warrenton, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, at his home. The Rev. Bill Riley will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Burial will follow in Warren Plains Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Spence is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Ivor “Iva” Spence and Sol and Myrtle Fleming; and his brother, Howard Glenn Spence.
Mr. Spence was a member of Warren Plains Baptist Church. He was a longtime educator, having taught at Norlina Christian School and Vance-Granville Community College. He also worked for AFLAC.
David is survived by his parents, William Junior Spence and Ann Olivia Fleming Spence; his wife, Charlene Bolton Spence; son, David William Spence II; sisters, Angela Spence and Elizabeth Spence Ennis; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Tasker Fleming, Steven Shearin, John Jessup, William Brannock, Allen Mustian and Frank Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Bolton, Tony Ennis and Allen Bolton.
Memorial donations may be made to Warren Plains Baptist Church or to Norlina Christian School.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
