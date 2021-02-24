Vernell Virginia Kersey Person, 84, departed this life on Monday, Feb. 15, at Zebulon Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton by the Rev. Dr. Tony W. Cozart, pastor. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Person, daughter of the late Walter Allen Kersey and Ella Campbell Kersey, was born on June 14, 1935, in Warren County. She was married to the late Ivery Lee Person.
Vernell joined Cooks Chapel Missionary Church at an early age and served as a faithful member until her health declined. She received her education at North Warren Training School in Wise. Vernell was employed by Clayton Taylor for many years until her retirement.
Vernell was a very compassionate woman of God and loved her family and friends dearly. She was a very dedicated homemaker; she loved cooking, canning, sewing, dancing and gardening. Vernell had a special love for her children and all her grandchildren. Most of all, she loved the Lord thy God.
Vernell was preceded in death by one son, Toris Tyronne Person, two brothers, and five sisters.
She leaves a legacy to cherish her memories: one daughter, Rose Michell Person (James) of Warrenton; two sons, Curtis Wayne Person (Wanda) of Warrenton and Andre Terrell Person (Yvette) of Lawton, Okla.; two sisters, Cassandra Kersey of Henderson and Delores Williams of Philadelphia, Pa.; four brothers, John Kersey of Pemberton, N.J., James Kersey (Ann) of Raleigh, Ted Kersey of Louisburg and Alvin Kersey (Ella) of Middleburg ; six grandchildren, Latoya Richardson, Chandria Person, Niesha Thompson, Jaquala Myhand, Sidney Harrison and Sibrina Harrison; five great-grandchildren, Amaria, Tristan, Jade, Zamir and Kaliyah; one uncle, George Campbell (Debra) of Ridgeway; and her loving, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralservicesinc.com.
