A Celebration of Life for Bobby McClain Wilson was conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., with Dr. John L. Cantelow III officiating.
Mr. Wilson was born to the union of Bobbie Henderson Wilson and Ora Virginia Davis Wilson in Warrenton on April 18, 1947, There he spent his youth working alongside his parents and younger siblings on the family farm. During his childhood, he gave his life to Christ at Cool Springs Baptist Church, setting a spiritual foundation for decades to come.
Bobby learned from his parents the value of discipline, focus and a strong work ethic. His teachers consistently recognized Bobby for his academic performance and dedication. With the support of teachers and his mother, Bobby became the first person in his family to go to college. He attended North Carolina College (now North Carolina Central University) in Durham and graduated with a major in Geography in 1969.
In the summer before his senior year, Bobby met the late Rebecca Joy Corbett Wilson while doing an internship in New York. The two dated by letter writing for almost a year. On June 6, 1969, the couple secretly married on the campus of North Carolina Central University right after graduation. Afterwards, they slowly revealed their marriage to their parents and other family members.
Bobby was encouraged by his professors at NCCU to apply to graduate programs to continue his studies. He was accepted and later earned a Ph.D. in Geography at Clark University in Worcester, Mass.
After completing his Ph.D. at Clark, Bobby joined the faculty at the University of Alabama, Birmingham in 1974 in the Center for Urban Affairs. In Birmingham, he quickly made Sixth Avenue Baptist Church his home, spending the next 47 years as a dedicated member.
Bobby’s research yielded groundbreaking work in the field of geography and its relation to race, with a specific focus on housing, urban revitalization, economic development and social justice for Black communities. Much of his work was situated within the industrial economy of Birmingham and how zoning maps were used to control Black lives. In 2000, Bobby published two books, “America’s Johannesburg: Industrialization and Racial Transformation in Birmingham” and “Race and Place in Birmingham: The Civil Rights and Neighborhood Movement.”
In 2002, he moved to the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, where he eventually retired as Professor Emeritus in 2015. He was an active member of the American Association of Geographers (AAG), where he led conversations to build anti-racist practices in the classroom. He was awarded the 2012 AAG Presidential Award for his lifetime academic career. Later in 2015, in his acceptance speech for the AAG Lifetime Achievement Award, he shared that as a young boy, his mother had to leave their home in North Carolina to work in New York as a domestic. And it was Geography that gave him a comprehensive understanding of society and the social relationships that led to the necessity of his mother’s separation from her family.
While his academic achievements were undoubtedly impressive, Bobby was known by his family as a model of consistency and stability, demonstrating love through his actions. A dedicated husband, father and friend, Bobby quietly brought together his extended community.
In 2012, Bobby suffered the loss of his first love after a long battle with multiple myeloma and cared for her every step of her journey. After her death, he prioritized shepherding Ulrica, Cedric and Vanessa through their loss and spoiling his three grandchildren.
In 2016, Bobby married Vevelyn Peterson Wilson after some time getting to know her through church. During the last five years, Bobby enjoyed the companionship and love that they had for one another. Bobby lived with Parkinson’s Disease for the last few years of his life, and both Vevelyn and Bobby were active with the Parkinson’s Association of Alabama. Moreover, he took on boxing at Juarez Boxing to help him with his physical mental strength, so that he could live a healthy and strong life.
Bobby was preceded in death by his former wife, Rebecca Joy Wilson; father, Bobbie McClain Wilson; mother, Ora Virginia Wilson; and brother, Cleveland Alonzo Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Vevelyn Peterson Wilson; three children, Ulrica Yolanda Wilson, Cedric Alonzo Wilson (Tyler Walker) and Vanessa Wilson Howard (Jaha); four siblings, Norwell Wilson, Carlton Wilson, Tyron Wilson (Amena) and Regina Smith (Tony); three amazing grandchildren, Garrison McClain Howard, Joy Gabrielle Howard and Abram Wilson Lee Howard; and a host of many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, colleagues and loved ones.
Arrangements were by Bushelon Funeral Services.
