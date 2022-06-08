Beverly Jean Johnson Quick, 72, passed away from pancreatic cancer on June 3, surrounded by loved ones in her home in Rhoadesville, Va. A private burial took place on Monday, June 6, at the Laurel Hill Memorial Park in Spotsylvania, Va. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 12, at 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 420 Willow Lawn Dr., Culpeper, Va.
Beverly was born in Williamston on June 12, 1949, the oldest child of Arthur Durward Johnson and Emily Thomas Windom. She was later joined by sisters, Myra Lane (Powell) and Sharon Kay (Bartholomew). The Johnson family relocated to Warrenton, where Beverly graduated valedictorian from John Graham High School. She went on to graduate with a BS degree in Mathematics from East Carolina University.
Beverly married her high school sweetheart, Sterling Ralph Quick, on Aug. 31, 1969. They are the parents of four children, S. Ryan Quick (Amanda Adkins), Amanda Leigh Quick Roberts (Scott), Katie Nicole Quick Derby (Matthew), and Emily Erin Quick Charter (Heath). The Quick family became members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1977. Two years later, they were sealed as an eternal family in the Washington, D.C., Temple. The majority of Beverly’s 45-year career was as an IT Executive specializing in Medicare and Medicaid program management. Beverly and Sterling were avid travelers and enjoyed cruising and visiting sites all over the world during their adventures together.
Beverly is survived by her husband, mother, sisters, three of her children, and 17 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, A. Durward Johnson; and daughter, Mandy Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Arthritis Foundation, at www.arthritis.org/honor-memorial-form.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Home, and online condolences may be made at www.johnsonfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
