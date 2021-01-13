Elsie Mae Dickerson, 94, of Warrenton, died Sunday, Jan. 10, in Mecklenburg County, Va. The Rev. Gary Bateman will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Warrenton Church of God. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, also in Warrenton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1–2 p.m.
Mrs. Dickerson was preceded in death by her parents, Augustus and Meta Patterson; husband, William Allen Dickerson; daughter, Joan Elaine Dickerson; and granddaughter, Crystal Michelle Dickerson.
Mrs. Dickerson was a member of Warrenton Church of God for 51 ½ years. She retired from Peck Manufacturing Company, where she worked as a spinner.
Elsi is survived by her son, Bryan Dickerson (Brenda); grandchildren, Paul Dickerson and Wendy Lowman (Chuck); great-grandchildren, Bryan Bowers, Crystal Edmonds (Kevin) and Caden Lowman; and a great-great-grandchild, K. J. Edmonds.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
