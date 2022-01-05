Charles Stephen Kimble, 78, of Littleton, died on Saturday, Jan. 1. A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Cemetery in Littleton. The Rev. Charles E. Walton, pastor, will deliver the eulogy. Because of COVID-19, the CDC guidelines will be followed with the wearing of masks and social distancing. A viewing will take place from 4-6 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Robinson Funeral Home in Littleton.
