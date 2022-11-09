Niles Edward “Eddie” Serls, Jr., 77, died at his home in Warrenton on Monday, Nov. 7. The Rev. Randy Clipp will conduct graveside services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. at the family cemetery on the farm.
Mr. Serls was a native of Warrenton born to the late Niles E. Serls, Sr. and Betsy Chance Serls. He was a member of the Warrenton Baptist Church and proudly served in the US Air Force and the NC National Guard.
Eddie and Christine owned and operated the Warrenton Supply Company for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Watkins Serls; his children, Niles E. “Ned” Serls III and wife Debbie, Shelby S. Holman and husband Travis, and Frank H. Serls; his stepchildren, Tina Ellington and Jeremy Ellington; his sister, Gayle Serls; his brother, Toby Serls and wife Joy; his aunt, Joann Serls Amundson and husband Brent; and eight grandchildren.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Warrenton Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at the home from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home. Online condolence may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
