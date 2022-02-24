Funeral services for Mae Richardson of Macon, 74, who died on Wednesday, Feb. 23, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. from the Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Warrenton with Pastor Bernard Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Walnut Grove Church Cemetery. Mrs. Richardson was born Jan. 23, 1948.
She is survived by her husband, Charlie Richardson of the home; two daughters, Stephanie Wilson and Shatka Richardson, both of Warrenton; one son, E. Arlando Silver (Jeanette) of Macon; one sister, Velma Richardson (Michael) of Warrenton; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be Friday evening from 6 until 7 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Home.
