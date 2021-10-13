Carol Rivas, 72, of Winchester passed away Friday, Oct. 8, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Va. A Memorial service was held on Monday, Oct. 11, at 11:30 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel in Winchester and was officiated by Carol’s son-in-law, Jonathan Leake.
Carol was born in 1949 in Nash County to the late James David and Annie Mae (Parker) Brown. She was a graduate of Bunn High School.
Mrs. Rivas retired after 48 years as an Accounts Payable Clerk for Longley Supply in New Bern. She was a people person who was always vibrant and a lot of fun. She loved to be on the go traveling with her best friends and was always up for an adventure. Carol loved playing board games and loved baking, but, above all else, she loved Jesus, and her heart’s desire was for her friends and family to do the same.
Carol married Rolando Rivas in August 1999 in New Bern, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2020.
Mrs. Rivas is survived by two daughters, Patricia S. Camp (Shane) and Vickie E. Leake (Jonathan); seven grandchildren, Brittany Allen, David Leake (Marjorie), Austin Allen, Joshua Leake, Josiah Leake, Patrick Leake and Jonathan D. Leake; four great-grandchildren, Cooper, Tessa, Kinzley and Walter; her best friends and traveling companions, Carol Leake and Barbara Ann Kinton; her brother, Donnie R. Brown; and her beloved cat, “L.B.”
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
