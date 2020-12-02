Willie Lee Thames, Jr., 55, of New Carrollton, Md., formerly of Warren County, departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Inova Fairfax Trauma Center in Fairfax, Va. Graveside services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at New Providence Christian Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Wise. The Rev. Kathard Marks, pastor, officiated.
Mr. Thames is survived by his wife, Stephanie Thames; his daughters, Sherayle, Shantia, Shequilla and Chiquita; his sons, Earnest and Marcus; granddaughters, My’Lea, Sa’Kyi, Destiny, A’Ziyah, Ziyonna, Winter and Baby Mone; grandsons, Antoine, Ayden, Jabari and Charlie; his mother, Rosa L Thames; his sister, Michelle Robinson (Lewis); his brother, Michael Thames (Lashawn White); niece, Shenika Terrell (Antonio); and nephew, Lewis Robinson, Jr. He will also be forever remembered by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, dear friends, and his Omen brothers and sisters.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
