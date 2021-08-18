Nancy Abbott Ayscue, 74, of Warrenton, died Saturday, Aug. 14, at her home. The Rev. Dale Eatmon will conduct memorial services at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, in Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Henry Abbott and Violet Shutters Abbott.
Nancy was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. She retired from Vance-Granville Community College.
Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Ayscue Harmon (Chuckie) of Vicksboro; two grandchildren, Richard G. Harmon and Dustin L. Harmon (Janneth); and one great-grandchild, Dustin Lee Harmon, Jr.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.