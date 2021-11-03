Winfield Scott (W.S.) Gardner, 95, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31 following a brief period of illness.
Born on Oct. 2, 1926, in the Churchill community of Macon, North Carolina, he was the son of James Herbert Gardner and Valeria Virginia Jones Gardner. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Laura Eaton Gardner Tucker, Mary Vann Gardner St. Sing, and Sallie Elizabeth Gardner Harris.
W.S. attended Louisburg College, then served as a medic in the Navy toward the end of WWII. He graduated from the UNC Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy in 1949 as a member of the Rho Chi Pharmacy Honor Society and was awarded the Rho Chi Medal of Honor.
W.S. married Charlotte Usher Gardner in 1948—they shared 69 wonderful years before her passing in 2016. She was the love of his life and favorite dance partner. Together they started a family, enjoying a long rich life with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
After establishing a career in Asheboro, NC, W.S. and Charlotte moved to Burlington, where he opened his first business, Alamance Drug Company. In 1958, he opened Medical Village Apothecary. Passionate about his profession, W.S. was an innovator in his field. He cared deeply about the customers and community he served. Even beyond retirement, he continued to be involved in the Apothecary, ensuring the business continues to uphold the values he established.
Often described as a “sweet man” and known for his innate kindness and generosity, W.S. was loved by all who knew him. A provider, he brought family together as much as possible. He established an annual family beach trip to Surf City, NC, an ongoing tradition stretching across four generations.
An avid fisherman, hunter and golfer, W.S. accumulated many friends throughout his lifetime. In recent years, he cultivated invaluable friendships at the Village of Brookwood, socializing, playing Rummikub and dancing. Known around the Alamance Country Club as “The Dancin’ Man,” W.S. never missed an opportunity for dancing to live music on Friday nights. Exuding a fervor for life well into his later years, he was proudly independent. He even had his driver’s license renewed before his 95th birthday.
W.S. Gardner is survived by his two daughters, Nancy Gardner Skeen and husband Donald of Burlington and Rebecca Gardner Fuller and husband Earl B. Fuller Jr. of Ellijay, Ga.; one son, James Herbert Gardner II (Jim) and wife Katherine (Kathy) of Graham; and brother-in-law, Griff Usher and wife Loretta of Thomasville.
He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Katherine Skeen Peele and husband Russell of Summerfield, Matthew Donald Skeen of Durham, Laura Fuller Long and husband Nicholas of Acworth, Ga., and Caroline Fuller Garrett and husband Ryan of Ellijay, Ga.
Mr. Gardner is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Justin Long of Acworth, Ga., Lawton Scott Peele and Reid Peele of Summerfield, and Chandler Garrett of Ellijay Ga.; as well as greatly loved nieces and nephews.
Visitation for friends and family will be held at Rich and Thompson Funeral Home in Burlington from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, and a graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. in the cemetery of Gardner’s Baptist Church, 968 Church Hill Road, in Macon, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Front Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2597, Burlington, NC 27216-2597; Louisburg College, 501 N. Main Street, Louisburg, NC 27549; or Residential Treatment Services of Alamance, 136 Hall Ave., Burlington NC 27217.
