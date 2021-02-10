Walter Burchette, Sr., 82, was called to his eternal home on Wednesday, Jan. 27. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton. Elder Matthew Pettis officiated, and burial followed in the Burchette Chapel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Manson.
Mr. Burchette was born in Warren County on Aug. 16, 1938, to the parentage of the late Sandy Burchette and Marie Dortch Burchette. At an early age, he confessed Christ as his personal savior and joined the Burchette Chapel United Church of Christ. He received his education in the public schools of Warren County.
Walter was a jack of all trades and would do any and everything to help others. He worked at Brooklyn Steel Company for a while, but most of his years were spent in agriculture as a farmer.
He married Virginia Bullock Burchette, who preceded him in death. Walter loved his family, and was a provider and strong-willed man who cherished each moment.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sons, Walter Burchette, Jr., Steve Burchette and Jeffrey Burchette; two grandsons, Jermaine Burchette and Monte D. Burchette; four brothers, Milton Burchette, Zeroy Burchette, Sandy Burchette and James Burchette; and one sister, Lillie Henderson.
Walter is survived by five children, Sandra Burchette, Shirley Ball, Valarie Burchette, Michael (Johnetta) Burchette and Debbie (Matthew) Pettis of Shelby; one granddaughter raised as his own, Veronica Burchette, along with 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Norland (Pollie) Burchette; three sisters, Ruby Champ, Marie Alexander and Evelyn Jiggetts; one daughter-in-law, Regina Burchette; nine sisters-in-law, Loretta Burchette, Gladys Harris, Gloria Campbell, Lillie Bullock, Angie Bullock, Jeanette Bullock, Alfreda Bullock, Vernita Williamson and Janet Bullock; one devoted brother-in-law, Albert Bullock, along with two-brothers-in-law, Milton Bullock and John Bullock; a devoted nephew, Lonnie Henderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
