Deaconess Queen Esther Hunter Coleman, 94, departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 24. Graveside services were conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at First Baptist Memorial Gardens in Norlina.
Mrs. Coleman was born in Norlina on Aug. 29, 1927, to Archie Leroy Hunter and Margaret Forney Hunter and lived in Norlina her entire life.
She graduated from Warren County Training School in Wise and attended cosmetology school in Norfolk, Va., to become a hairdresser. Instead of pursuing a career in cosmetology, she married her childhood sweetheart, Alfred Coleman. To this union, six children were born. Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life.
Once her children were school age, Esther went to work as a Teacher’s Aide at Northside Elementary School, where she worked until her retirement in 1990.
Esther gave her life to the Lord at an early age and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Norlina. Over the years, she served as Secretary of Sunday school, Sunday school teacher, Baptist Training Union teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, head Deaconess and head of the Missionary Board. She worked on the Hospitality Committee and often visited the sick and shut in. She was a prayer warrior and an example to many.
Esther was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Alfred; her parents and her siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Douglas Coleman (Joyce) of Decatur, Ga., Arnett Coleman (Ruth) of Bahama, Corlis McCormick (David) of Conyers, Ga., Sandra Williams (Valton) of Warrenton, Karen McClinic (Mike) of Conyers, Ga., and Charles Coleman (Oita) of Apex; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
