Lenwood “Stegall” Terry departed this life on Monday, Feb. 9, at Duke Medical Center in Durham. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton. The Rev. James Alston officiated, and Apostle Thomas Terry assisted.
Lenwood was born in Vance County to Mary Terry. He received his elementary education in the public schools of Vance County.
An avid entrepreneur, “Stegall” worked at Harriett Henderson Yarns for over 20 years. Shortly after, he worked at Northside Elementary School as a maintenance engineer. His hard work and dedication landed him an opportunity to work at the Henderson Country Club.
On May 21, 1991, he was united in marriage to the former Nora Lena Alston, and together they blended their families and united as one. In their leisure, Lenwood and Nora would take fishing trips, which was one of their highlights that they enjoyed doing.
Lenwood was respected and loved by everyone. He was always a person who gave you 100 percent no matter what. He would always make you laugh, with a good sense of humor.
Lenwood was preceded in death by his mother; one sister, Peggy Terry; and two brothers, Johnny Terry and Ervin Ray Bullock.
He is survived by his wife, Nora Alston Terry of the home; six stepchildren, the Rev. James Alston of Portsmouth, Va., Anthony Greene of Chesapeake, Va., Kenneth Green of Portsmouth, Va., Shawn Greene of Norlina, Latonia Greene of Newport News, Va., and Stanley Greene of Durham; several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings, Willie Edward Terry (Edna) and Virgie Hargrove (Charlie), all of Henderson, Irene Terry (James) of New York, N.Y., Isabeth Bullock of Norlina and Brenda Mitchell of Kittrell; several sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews, James, Michael, Louise, Sonia, Cherry, Jennifer, Terrence, Justin, Shana, Tiffany, James, Destiny, Xoanna, Cassity and Alex; and a host of cousins and friends whom he loved dearly.
