Irving Ray Hayes, Sr., 94, died on Tuesday, May 3, at his home in Norlina. A memorial service will be conducted by the Rev. Ricahrd Booker on Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church in Norlina, 143 Zion Church Rd.
Irving was born in Norlina to the late William Roy Hayes, Sr. and Maggie May Harton Hayes. He graduated from Norlina High School and studied electronics at North Carolina State University one year before joining the Navy Signal Corps, and then one year again just after the war ended. Then he moved back to Norlina, where he ran Hayes Radio and TV for 44 years.
Irving was first and foremost a loving husband and a devoted father, but he also had a lifelong passion for ham radio, antique cars, photography and genealogy. Mixed in with doing all those things was a particular enjoyment he took in retelling stories about all the people he’d known throughout his life.
Irving served over 20 years with the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department and 66 years as a member of the Zion UMC Choir.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Annie Lou James Hayes; his children, Laurie Lou Hayes Swope (husband Bob) of Charles City, Va., Paula Rae Hayers Peters (husband Sam) of Midlothian, Va., and Irving Ray Hayes, Jr. (Ray) of Norlina; his grandchildren, Robert Matthew Swope (wife Brooke) of Charles City, Va., Megan Jim Swope of Lynchburg, Va., William Robert Peters and Emily James Peters, both of Midlothian, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials be mailed to Zion United Methodist Church, 462 Oine Rd., Norlina, NC 27563.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.