Selma Stegall Conn, 82, of Arcola, died at her home on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Rev. Bobby Harrell will conduct graveside services at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Arcola.
Mrs. Conn was a Warren Plains native born to the late Raymond Taft and Willie Frances Collins Stegall.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Carlyle Conn, Sr.; siblings, Annie “Margaret” Stegall Gooch, James Edward “Hambone” Stegall, Frances Jean Long, Raymond “Winkie” Stegall, David “Mickey” Stegall, Leah Stegall Shearin, Clifton Stegall and Nell Stegall Harris; and a grandson, Edward Carlyle “Lyle” Conn III.
Selma was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and was formerly a sales clerk at Leggett’s in Warrenton, the A&P Grocery Store and Crawley Oil Company.
She is survived by her sons, Edward Carlyle Conn II and Robert Cory Conn (Dana); her sister, Sarah Stegall Walker; brother, Alvin Stegall; grandchildren, Meghan Conn Bennett (Brent), Caitlin Conn Renn (Matthew), Caleb Conn (Kelli) and Aaron Pierce; and her great-grandchildren, Carlyle Bennett, Lawson Bennett and two more on the way.
Pallbearers will be Matt Hight, David Hight, Mike Hight, Jakob Lynch, Chip Capps and Weldon Capps.
The family asks that anyone wishing to make a memorial donation to direct it to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
