Harry Pettis Norvell, 87, of Wilson, ascended to his heavenly home surrounded by family on Tuesday, Aug. 16. A Graveside Service with Military Honors was held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, in Maplewood Cemetery. The Rev. David Allen officiated.
Harry graduated from Campbell University in 1973 with a degree in business administration; in 1975 he earned his master’s degree from Central Michigan University.
Harry served his country honorably and faithfully for 23 years with the United States Air Force, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. Harry obtained multiple Awards and Medals over his military career: Air Force Meritorious Service Ribbon and Medal, Air Force Commendation Ribbon and Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with 1 Oak Leaf, Army Good Conduct Ribbon with 2 Bronze Knots, Air Force Good Conduct Medal/Ribbon with 4 Oak Leaves, National Defense Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star, Air Force NCO Professional Military Education Graduate, Air Force Small Arms Expert Ribbon and Air Force Longevity Service Award with 4 Oak Leaves.
He loved his Lord and Savior and was a longtime member of Pleasant Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Harry’s family and friends were most special to him. He loved fishing and was a sports fanatic, especially an avid golfer.
Harry is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Ann Mercer Norvell of the home; daughters, Elizabeth Howell of Pikeville and Sharon Carter of Summerton, S.C.; sons, Hal Norvell of Black Creek and Wesley Evans of Wilmington; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Nancy Ivey and husband, Richard of Shelby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elizabeth Norvell; son, Hugh Norvell; two grandchildren; brothers, Stevie Norvell and John Freddie Perkinson; and stepmother, Ann Perkinson Norvell.
Memorials made be made to the Jimmy V Foundation, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, North Carolina, 27513 or Pleasant Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 5018 Rosebud Church Road, Elm City, North Carolina, 27822.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory
