Donald Wayne “Donnie” Perkinson of Norlina, died following a sudden illness on Monday, Aug 1. A funeral service will take place at Warren Plains United Methodist Church, 1316 Warren Plains Rd., Warrenton, at 11 a.m. on Friday. Aug. 5, with the burial service to follow in the church cemetery at Jerusalem United Methodist Church, 850 Paschall Station Rd., Wise.
Donnie is survived by his son, Wayne Perkinson (Kelly); grandsons, Gatlin, Kamden and Noah; and brothers, Phil (Beth) and Hiram (Kathryn). Donnie was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ronald Zane “Ronnie,” and parents, Hiram and Pearl Bobbitt Perkinson, II.
Donnie was born in Vance County. He was the older twin, born minutes before his brother and lifelong best friend Ronnie. He grew up in Norlina, where he attended Norlina High School. Donnie worked for the North Carolina Department of Transportation until his retirement. At the time of his death, he was a faithful attendee of Warren Plains United Methodist Church.
All who ever met Donnie will remember his kindness, sense of humor and blue sparkling eyes. Donnie was an avid outdoorsman. He was happiest in the woods hunting, whether it be for deer, turkeys, rabbits or arrowheads.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donnie’s memory can be made to Warren Plains United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.