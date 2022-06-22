Jessica L. “Cindy” Saunders, 62, of Macon passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 21. The Rev. Nelson High will conduct graveside services at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 24, at Greenwood Cemetery.
Cindy was born in Warren County to the late Walter Eden Loyd and Etta Louise Harris. Cindy was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Loyd, and her stepfather, Calvin Coolidge White.
She retired from a combined military career with the US Army and the NC National Guard. After her active military service, she worked for the Senior Army Advisors Office at the Military Center in Raleigh. Cindy was also a recipient of the Governor’s Award.
Cindy was a longtime member of the Macon United Methodist Church and was involved in the Methodist Women.
She is survived by her loving husband, Curtiss Craig Saunders; her siblings, Linda Ann Loyd and Walter Gregory Loyd; and her sister-in-law, Julie Saunders.
The family would like to thank Dr. David Mack at the Maria Parham Health Cancer Center, the Warren County EMS, Community Home Care & Hospice, the Medical Staff at the Durham VA Medical Center and Carrie Anderson for all of their wonderful care during Cindy’s illness.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be directed to Loaves & Fishes Ministries in Warrenton.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
